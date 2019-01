Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – A terrifying night for a couple in Coral Gables.

Police say just before 8 p.m. Monday, three juveniles went up to the couple on San Ignacio Avenue near Red Road and carjacked them at gunpoint.

The kids took off with the couple’s Toyota.

Just a few minutes later, officers saw the car and stopped it.

All three suspects were arrested.

The couple was not physically injured.