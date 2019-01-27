Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands of runners braved the rainy weather and took off running early Sunday morning in the 2019 Fitbit Miami Marathon and Half Marathon.

Both races had a combined field of more than 20,000 participants who started the race at the American Airlines Arena.

The route takes runners over the MacArthur Causeway into Miami Beach, then through the Art District and back around through Coconut Grove. They finish at Flagler and Biscayne.

The winner of the men’s half marathon is Isaac Mukundi, 31, of Kenya, defeating countryman Dominic Korir by 6/10ths of a second in 1 hour six minutes 50.1 seconds to Korir’s 1:06:50.7.

The women’s half marathon was won by Melanie Myrand of Montreal in 1:19:11. The women’s half marathon runner-up: Margarita Quintero Petris of Mexico City, in 1:22:34.

There are rolling road closures but once the last participant finishes the race, all road closures with the exception of Biscayne Boulevard’s counterflow will re-open. That should be around 11 a.m.

All roads are expected to be reopen by 5:00 p.m. Sunday.