MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Follow the yellow brick road back to theaters!

“The Wizard of Oz” is returning to the big screen for its 80th anniversary.

The classic film will be back in theaters for three days only: Sunday, Jan. 27; Tuesday, Jan. 29, and Wednesday, Jan. 30.

Several theaters in the South Florida area will be carrying the movie:

In Miami-Dade, they are the Regal Kendall Village 16, Regal Falls 12, AMC Sunset Place 24, Aventura Mall 24, and Regal South Beach 18.

In Broward, they are the Regal Cypress Creek 16, Regal Magnolia Place 16, Regal Sawgrass 23, and Paradise 24 & XD.

The special showings will feature exclusive insights and behind-the-scenes details from Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz.

This classic film was nominated for six Oscars at the 1940 Academy Awards — including best picture — winning for original score and original song for “Over the Rainbow.”

To find showtimes and purchase tickets, visit fathomevents.com.

“The Wizard of Oz” is the first title in Fathom’s 2019 “TCM Big Screen Classics” series. Other screenings this year include “My Fair Lady,” “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Hello, Dolly!,” “The Godfather Part II” and “When Harry Met Sally.”