PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Police in Broward County are desperate to find a man they say is repeatedly committing lewd acts inside a neighborhood.

Pembroke Pines police say on Wednesday night around 11 p.m. a man approached or followed three women while in the parking lot of The Avant gated community off Pembroke Road near Flamingo Road.

As he did so, investigators say, the guy was touching himself inappropriately. Residents are concerned.

“It’s kinda creepy and scary,” said Selina Cruz.

“That’s not something that’s supposed to happen,” said Jose Valdez.

Pembroke Pines Police believe Wednesday’s case is related to three other cases involving this same guy that date back to December of 2017.

Police say those cases also happened in the Avant community and another community less than a mile away, Harbor Cove.

“That’s nasty,” said resident Amber Jenkins. “What’s next? He gonna break into our house?”

During last night’s incident, police say the man did not touch any of the women or say anything to them but some are expressing concerns about adequate security on the property.

Residents also say the management has not informed them of any of this.

“I didn’t even know,” Jenkins said. “I wasn’t told about it. I feel like our community should let us know.”

Police described this guy as a white man in his 30’s between 5’8” and 5’10” with a slim build.

We’re told he always wears dark clothes and covers his face. He might also have a tattoo on his abdomen.

If you have any information on who this person is, contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.