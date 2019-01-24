  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A man who reportedly hit two women in a Walmart parking lot with his car after he stole one of their purses remains locked up.

The 81-year-old woman whose purse was taken last week told police a man opened her car door and grabbed it while she was loading groceries. Police say the other woman saw what happened and was chasing the man when he backed into her.

Both women were injured.

Boynton Beach police say they used the car’s license plate number to find their suspect, 25-year old Bradly Loveridge.

He’s been is charged with burglary, battery and other related offenses.

