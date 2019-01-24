Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Volunteers from South Florida Muslim groups made quick work out of their mission to feed hundreds of Coast Guard families who have been working without pay more than a month.

It’s part of an ongoing effort to help South Florida federal workers struggling to survive during the government shutdown.

TSA security screeners from Miami International Airport lined up for vegetables, canned goods and milk Thursday, courtesy of the non-profit Feeding South Florida.

The group also sent a truckload of supplies to distribute to federal prison guards in Miami.

The food is enough for a few meals, but a lifeline for families who have no income and no savings.

The head of the coast guard took to social media to echo the frustration of everyone waiting for something to break the impasse in Washington.