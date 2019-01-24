Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Months after she was suspended from her job as Broward County Supervisor of Elections, Dr. Brenda Snipes is speaking out.

It is the first time she has addressed the media since her lawsuit ended and she thanked her lawyer, the media and the electorate.

“A sincere thank you to all of the voters in Broward County and all of the potential voters. It has been a great ride for me and I’m glad that we were able to finish with dignity and my name restored, those are two things that cost no money,” said Dr. Snipes at a news conference Thursday morning.

On January 18, Governor Ron DeSantis said he would accept Snipes original resignation letter dated January 4.

“It ends the ongoing litigation, it’ll save the taxpayers a lot of money and Brenda Snipes resignation will be accepted by my office,” said Gov. DeSantis on Jan. 18.

Snipes came under heavy criticism for how the November midterm election was handled and for the contentious recount process.

Snipes resigned but then Governor Rick Scott suspended her. Snipes countered by rescinding her resignation and suing Scott in federal court.

That all ended when Gov. DeSantis voided the Nov. 30 directive issued by former Gov. Scott removing Snipes from office.

“I’m just going to be a person of leisure for a while,” said Snipes Thursday morning with her attorney by her side.

While not going into details about her leisure time, she did say, “It’s time for us to take a look at the variances of the differences between how we look at a large county and how we look at a small county.”

Her attorney added, “We are pleased again that Dr. Snipes has been able to regain her good name as she walks out of this office with dignity,” said Burnadette Norris-Weeks.

Pete Antonacci, the former general counsel to former Gov. Rick Scott, replaced Snipes as head of the Broward Elections office. Antonacci said in December he is not planning on running for reelection.