TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) — Florida’s newly appointed Secretary of State, Mike Ertel, resigned Thursday following the publication of a picture of him in blackface at a Halloween party in 2005, according to The Tallahassee Democrat.

His resignation comes just 16 days after being appointed to the position by Governor Ron DeSantis.

The Democrat obtained the photos and showed them to Gov. Ron DeSantis’s office Thursday morning.

Ertel’s resignation letter read simply, “I am submitting my resignation as Florida Secretary of State effective immediately. It has been an honor to serve you and the voters of Florida.”

Then, the governor’s office statement, “The governor accepted Secretary Ertel’s resignation.

The Democrat reported the photos were taken a few weeks after Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans and the Gulf Coast in August 2005.

Ertel told the paper he was the man “in blackface and red lipstick, wearing earrings and a New Orleans Saints bandanna, and falsies under a purple T-shirt that had ‘Katrina Victim’ written on it.”

Ertel had been Supervisor of Elections in Seminole County since 2005 before being appointed Secretary of State by DeSantis.