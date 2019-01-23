Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We’re in for a very windy Wednesday.

Strong onshore winds out of the Southeast will be in the 15 to 25 mph range with gusts as high as 35 mph.

With rough surf in place along the coast, we have a high risk for rip currents at the beach and due to hazardous marine conditions, a small craft advisory remains in place.

We’ll have more clouds around today and a few quick showers may ride in on the breeze. Highs climb to the upper 70s this afternoon.

Tonight will be warm and breezy with lows in the low 70s. Passing showers will be possible overnight.

Thursday will be even warmer, humid and still breezy ahead of our next cold front. Highs rise to the low 80s. Showers and thunderstorms will likely develop Thursday afternoon and evening. A few storms could turn strong.

Thursday night lows plunge to the upper 50s. It will be a chilly start on Friday morning with the potential for a few showers.

Highs on Friday struggle to reach 70 degrees with most areas in the upper 60s.

Saturday morning we’ll wake up with lows in the mid-50s. Highs in the low 70s on Saturday afternoon.

Still a chill Sunday morning with lows in the upper 50s. Highs climb closer to the mid-70s on Sunday afternoon with a better chance of some showers due to an increase in moisture.