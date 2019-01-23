Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Venezuelans around the world are taking to the streets Wednesday demanding that President Nicolas Maduro step down from power.

They are angry over soaring hyperinflation, lack of food, medical shortages, corruption, Cuban interference, the mass exodus of millions, and what they call a ‘lack of a true democracy.’

In South Florida, hundreds were expected to gather at Doral Park, 8395 NW 53rd Street, at 5 p.m.

The protests are taking place on a highly symbolic date for Venezuelans.

Wednesday marks the 61st anniversary of a civilian and military uprising that overthrew the last Venezuelan dictator General Marcos Perez Jimenez.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence issued a message of support Tuesday to Venezuelans planning to join the marches.

“We are with you. We stand with you and we will stay with you until democracy is restored and you reclaim your birthright of libertad (freedom),” Pence said in a video posted on Twitter.

Pence said the United States maintains that Maduro “is a dictator with no legitimate claim to power” and reiterated the administration’s policy in support of Juan Guaido, president of the National Assembly, and his efforts to declare Maduro’s presidency illegitimate and establish a transitional government.

In response to Pence’s comments, Maduro called for a “total, absolute revision” of Venezuela’s diplomatic relations with the United States and said his government will take “political, diplomatic and defense decisions” in defense of the country’s democracy.

“Never before has an official of the highest level come out in the name of his government, he spoke on behalf of the President of the United States, to say that in Venezuela, the opposition must overthrow the government,” Maduro said in a televised message.

Wednesday’s protests are expected to be the largest demonstration since 2017. Thousands of protesters clashed with security forces for months, accusing Maduro of imposing a dictatorship. More than 120 people were killed in protest-linked incidents during the unrest.

On Tuesday, a day before this week’s planned demonstrations, the Venezuelan National Assembly advanced efforts for an amnesty policy for civilians and military officials who would rise up against Maduro’s government.

On Monday, the Venezuelan Supreme Court ruled the National Assembly is illegitimate, and that no law discussed in the legislative body holds any legal value.

Maduro has continued the huge social welfare programs and price control policies of Hugo Chavez, who steered the country toward socialism before dying in 2013. Through nearly a decade of mismanagement, Venezuela squandered its profound oil wealth, leaving its economy in tatters and Latin America reeling from an unprecedented mass exodus of migrants in search of food and medicine.

The United Nations estimates as many as 3 million Venezuelans have fled since 2014.

