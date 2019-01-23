Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The woman in the middle of a controversial confrontation with a group of bicyclists in Brickell has been fired.

The real estate company she worked for posted on its Facebook page Wednesday, “Insignia International Properties does not tolerate discrimination. Dana Scalione is no longer affiliated with this organization.”

Scalione is seen in the cellphone video taken Monday, yelling at a group of young men who were blocking traffic on the Brickell Avenue Bridge. She claims, while yelling at the group, that someone ran over her foot.

WATCH CONFRONTATION VIDEO HERE:

During the verbal altercation, Scalione’s boyfriend, Mark Bartlett, is seen walking toward the group, with a gun in hand, yelling racial slurs multiple times.

Bartlett was charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a license.

According to the arrest report, Bartlett admitted to pulling out a weapon, but he says he never pointed it at anyone.

WATCH ADDITIONAL CONFRONTATION VIDEO HERE

The teenagers are with the group “Bikes Up, Guns Down”, and group founder Dwight Wells said Tuesday, the kids were on a ride protesting redevelopment of the Liberty Square Housing project.

The group also had moving billboards rolling around Brickell Tuesday showing Bartlett’s smiling mug shot and playing the video of the confrontation.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said she is working with the Miami Police Department to investigate the incident. “I am committed to filing the appropriate charges and to vigorously prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law.”

No injuries were reported from the incident.