MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Your morning routine could be getting a little more convenient if your morning ritual includes a Venti Latte.

Starbucks is expanding its delivery services and aims to offer it at nearly one-fourth of its U.S. company-operated coffee shops.

Starbucks started testing deliveries in Miami last year and saw a strong demand.

Tuesday, the company launched the service in San Francisco.

In the coming weeks, it will also be available in New York, Boston, Chicago, DC, and Los Angeles.

Customers can get their Starbucks fix delivered via Uber Eats. The company said 95 percent of its core menu will be available using the Uber Eats mobile app. There will be a $2.49 booking fee.