MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Good news for residents of a Palmetto Bay, the state’s health department has lifted a rabies alert.

The boundaries of the alert being lifted are:

SW 144th Street to the North

SW 184th Street to the South

Biscayne Bay to the East

US 1 to the West

The alert had been in place since November 21st, 2018. Since there has not been another positive laboratory result for rabies in the last 60 days, the alert was lifted.

A rabies alert in Kendall was reactivated on November 21 after a seventh raccoon was confirmed to have rabies.

This alert is still active.

Those boundaries are:

SW 152 Street to the north

SW 187 Street to the south

SW 117 Avenue to the east

SW 137 Avenue to the west

Rabies can be deadly if treatment isn’t started soon after being exposed.

An animal with rabies could infect other wild or domestic animals that have not been vaccinated against rabies. All domestic animals should be vaccinated against rabies and all wildlife contact should be avoided, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, and coyotes. Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and is fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans.

People with pets are advised to keep their vaccinations up to date and keep a close eye on them so they do not come in contact with wild animals. If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Miami-Dade Animal Services at 3-1-1.

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter. Avoid contact with stray and feral animals. Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

Persons who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County at 305-324-2400.