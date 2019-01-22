Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Newly obtained court documents show even more heartache and misery being quietly endured by the loved one of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The FBI says a California man spent weeks cyberstalking and harassing family and friends of the people who were killed in the Parkland shooting last February.

The suspect’s name is Brandon Fleury. He’s from Santa Ana, California.

Among his alleged targets are the family of Jaime Guttenberg.

In the criminal complaint obtained by CBS4 News, the FBI lists disturbing messages that taunted the victims.

The messages celebrated the carnage and made graphic threats about desecrating the graves.

There were also threats to kidnap some of the recipients.

The FBI says the suspect talked about his fascination with Nikolas Cruz, Ted Bundy and other serial killers.

The complaint also states that Fleury admitted “to creating at least some of the Instagram profiles and posting the messages in an attempt to taunt or “troll” the victims and gain popularity.”