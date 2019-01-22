Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The talented CBS4 News journalists behind the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award winning documentary ‘The Everglades: Where Politics, Money and Race Collide’ will receive the prestigious award Tuesday night in New York City.

The team involved in the documentary include Jim DeFede, Reporter/Writer/Producer; Cari Hernandez Executive Producer; Tony Jerez, Photojournalist/Video Editor; Alex Bombard, Special Projects Editor, David Agudelo, Photojournalist; Mitch Cuba, Photojournalist; Angie Travieso, Project Designer; Joaquin Garcia, Photojournalist; Judy Flook, Design Director; Arturo Wong, Graphics; Liz Roldan, News Director; and Adam Levy, Vice President & General Manager.

The trophies are being handed out Tuesday night at Low Memorial Library of Columbia University in New York at a ceremony hosted by CBS News 60 Minutes Correspondent Lesley Stahl and NPR’s Ailsa Chang, host of All Things Considered.

‘The Everglades: Where Politics, Money and Race Collide’ is an engaging and thought-provoking documentary that seamlessly explores the deeper environmental, political and social roots of Florida’s contaminated Everglades.

Here is the complete list of winners:

CBS Miami (WFOR)

The Everglades: Where Politics, Money and Race Collide

A thought provoking documentary about Florida’s water crises.

CBS News 60 Minutes / The Washington Post

The Whistleblower & Too Big to Prosecute

In this joint investigative series, 60 Minutes and The Washington Post exposed a war within the DEA over the pharmaceutical industry’s role in the opioid epidemic.

CNN Films

RBG

The first theatrical documentary to present a comprehensive and intimate portrait of a sitting Supreme Court Justice, RBG is an engrossing, entertaining lesson in women’s rights and constitutional law.

CNN International & Nima Elbagir

Human Rights Abuses Reporting

Elbagir’s fearless reporting across Africa, from a modern day slave market in Libya, to child labor in Congo and a smuggler’s network in Nigeria, documented rarely seen exploitation and corruption.

EPIX, Gidalya Pictures & Blumhouse

This Is Home: A Refugee Story

This feature-length documentary gave unique insight into the mechanics and challenges of refugee assimilation, with extraordinary depth and detail, to capture what it is to be a refugee.

Florentine Films & WETA

The Vietnam War

The Vietnam War is a major achievement in documentary storytelling; a ten-part, 18-hour documentary film series ten years in the making, that viscerally brought the war and the chaotic epoch it encompassed to life.

FRONTLINE PBS

Gold Baton:

A standard-bearer and innovator, this year FRONTLINE produced an exceptional lineup of outstanding programs that illustrated how well it both champions traditional documentaries while also forging ahead with cutting edge, adaptive content, as exemplified by these programs:

Bitter Rivals: Iran and Saudi Arabia

Life on Parole

Living with Murder

Mosul

Myanmar’s Killing Fields

Putin’s Revenge

The Gang Crackdown

The Last Generation

HBO

I Am Evidence

Focusing on three American cities grappling with tens of thousands of untested rape kits, this compelling and disturbing feature-length documentary detailed the experiences of four victims caught up in a fundamentally flawed criminal justice system.

NBC Bay Area KNTV Investigative Unit

Drivers Under Siege

The hard-hitting local investigative series provided shocking testimony about the increase in violent attacks on Bay Area bus drivers, which brought the problem to light and ultimately helped address it.

Reveal | PRX | PBS NewsHour | Associated Press

Kept Out

This painstakingly researched exposé on modern day “redlining”- denying mortgages and home loans to people of color – analyzed over 30 million records to provide a meticulous, multi-platform indictment of today’s banking system.

RMPBS Insight with John Ferrugia

“Imminent Danger”

With remarkable access to the families of mentally disturbed killers, Rocky Mountain PBS took an informative deep dive into Colorado’s “Imminent Danger” rule that critics argue does not allow enough early intervention, especially for the mentally ill who own guns.

RYOT & Red Reel

On Her Shoulders

The artfully shot and edited documentary film chronicled a war crimes survivor’s story, using dense narrative layers to give context to an underreported international human rights crisis -ISIS’s persecution of the Yazidi people.

This American Life

Our Town

An engaging portrait of one Alabama town that has absorbed a decades-long surge in

immigrant workers, this two-part radio program busted myths and offered important lessons for the rest of the country.

WNYC

Caught: The Lives of Juvenile Justice

With gripping personal stories and tense intimate scenes, this nine-episode podcast revealed a web-like juvenile justice system and explored its devastating long term effects on young people.

WNYC & ProPublica

Trump, Inc.

Throughout the first season of this collaborative reporting podcast, a team of investigative reporters expertly tackled the business relations between the Trump administration, the Trump family, the Trump business and the rest of the world.

WTSP & The Tampa Bay Times

Zombie Campaigns

The investigative partnership between WTSP and The Tampa Bay Times combined

computer-assisted reporting with clever storytelling to expose loopholes in federal campaign laws that allowed politicians to continue using campaign funds long after they leave office, or even die.