Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new controversy at the City of Miami Police Department.

It’s about what a police officer is seen doing to a handcuffed suspect, and it’s also about what you can’t see.

Miami police bodycam video shows officers forcefully arresting Ravon Boyd back in May of 2017.

Some of what happened you only hear, because Miami police say a detective covered his body camera for nearly half a minute.

Boyd’s mother watched the video for the first time at her son’s attorney ‘s office and was moved to tears.

“Justice has to be served,” she said. “It hurts me.”

Boyd was accused of robbing a man at a Miami gas station.

He was later cornered behind some nearby homes.

Officers claimed they feared for their lives because they believed Boyd was reaching for a weapon.

Internal affairs cleared Sgt. Claude Adam, but the detective who covered his body cam, Brian Castro, quit the force before he was fired.

Based on this footage, Miami’s Civilian Investigative Panel is examining the case.

Miami’s chief of police says he’s willing to reopen an internal affairs investigation.