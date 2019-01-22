Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – If you’re looking for a new start in 2019 with a new job, this might be just the thing for you.

A mega job fair will be held Wednesday, January 23rd, at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thirty companies will be looking to fill a thousand positions. A special focus at this job fair will be helping veterans.

Wounded Warrior Project and the Veterans Services Program will be onsite to help veterans and their families find jobs.

So who’s hiring?

Redline Energy Drink will be holding interviews for a number of positions including Senior Staff Accountant, Accounts Payable Manager, Accounts Receivable Manager, EDI Coordinator, and Facility Maintenance Manager.

Wilen Direct is offering on the spot interviews for a Net Developer, Programmer, Project Prepper, Print Production Planner, Technicians, Electrician Maintenance, Maintenance Mechanic, Clamp Truck Operator, Cutter/Folder Operator, and Bindery Helper. Wilen Direct would like to hire qualified veterans that have a mechanical/technical background or aptitude. They are also looking for Electricians, and warehouse candidates with Fork Lift and Clamp Truck Operator experience.

Colonial Life is looking for sales reps and sales managers.

Trugreen is looking to hire fire outside sales reps in Pembroke Pines.

DoubleTree By Hilton Ocean Point will be looking to hiring servers, cashiers room attendants, bartenders, dishwasher, engineers, engineering administrator, and security officers.

In August 2013, Hilton launched Operation: Opportunity with a commitment to hire 10,000 Veterans and Military Spouses by 2018. They accomplished that goal two years ahead of schedule and are now committing to hire an additional 20,000 military hires by the end of 2020.

Waste Management Services is hiring diesel mechanics and CDL drivers. The company says nearly one in 14 of their employees has fulfilled some form of military service.

New York Life has openings for Financial Services Professional and Recruiting/Development Managers. Last year New York Life received a silver Military Friendly Employer Award from Victory Media, the originator of the family of Military Friendly employment, entrepreneurship and education resources for veterans and their families.

Northwestern Mutual is searching for two (2) special individuals to join their Premier Financial Planning Firm in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. No financial experience required. NW Mutual is actively recruiting veterans that have been in South Florida for at least six years, held leadership positions in their branch or led a team.

Jiffy Lube is looking to hire lube techs, managers and customer service personnel. The company participates in community involvement campaigns like Show Your Stripes which increases awareness of veteran unemployment and provided opportunities to “give back” to the military service members who’ve served.

City Furniture is hiring for all South Florida stores. Positions include sales associates, drivers, and warehouse. The company

actively recruits and hires veterans.

Cintas is looking to hire four route service sales representatives. G.I. Jobs magazine consistently ranks Cintas on the list of its Top 100 Military Friendly Employers.

Other companies at the job fair include Teleperformance, USHEALTH Advisers, Florida Panthers, Verizon, El Dorado Furniture, Norwegian Cruise Line and Coral Springs Auto Mall.

If you’re planning on going, visit jobnewsusa.com/southflorida before the event and pre-register. On the site, you will be able to view the event directory so you can see who’s hiring and what jobs are available.

Get a game plan and research companies of interest from the directory. Develop tailored resumes for the companies you want to apply with. Also, bring plenty of them with you because you won’t be able to print or make copies at the event.

It also helps if you have a clear career focus. Be prepared with an answer to one of the first questions each recruiter is going to ask you: “So, why are you here?”.

Also, prepare and practice responses to typical interview questions. “Tell me what you know about our organization” and “Why do you want to work here?”

It’s also helpful if you sketch out a few questions to ask each recruiter.

Dress professionally. Think clean-cut, well-fitting, conservative to make a good first and lasting impression.

Wait patiently in line for your chance to chat with the recruiter and make sure you ask for their contact information before leaving.

Jot down notes as soon as you are done with the recruiter and include these notes in your thank you email that you will send when you get home.

The BB&T Center conducts a security check at the door. Ladies, please leave the big purses at home. The less stuff that they have to check at the door, the quicker the lines will move.