MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A day of service and parades are being held Monday as a tribute to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

The 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project held its 26th annual Dr. Martin Luther, Jr. Scholarship Breakfast at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Special guests included actor/film director/political activist Danny Glover, actress/philanthropist Jo Marie Payton, film producer Will Packer, and actor Jussie Smollett.

Forty-seven students were awarded scholarships for academic and personal achievements.

In Miami, thousands are expected to line the streets for the annual parade honoring King which kicks off at 11 a.m.

The three-hour parade will travel along N.W. 54th Street from N.W. 12th Avenue to N.W. 19th Avenue, then west on 54th Street.

Governor Ron DeSantis began his day at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Event at Piney Grove Boys Academy in Lauderdale Lakes where he said he will push to eliminate the waiting list for scholarships that help low-income children attend private K-12 schools such as theirs.

Piney Grove is affiliated with Piney Grove Baptist Church, one of the oldest black churches in Broward County. It serves 85 children in grades K-12, is accredited and shows outstanding results on standardized tests. Most of its students rely on a Florida Tax Credit Scholarship, available to students from low-income and working class households.

In Ft. Lauderdale, their annual parade kicked off at 9 a.m. from Lincoln Park, 600 NW 19th Avenue. It then proceeded east on Sistrunk Boulevard, south on 7th Avenue to Esplanade Park at 400 S.W. 2nd Street for the King Holiday Celebration of Unity and Multicultural Festival.

More than 2,000 volunteers are taking part in Broward College’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. day of service. The volunteers are beautifying public spaces, packing care packages, creating an outdoor learning garden and mini libraries.

The City of Miami Gardens and North Miami are also hosting a day of service.

