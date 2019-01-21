Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A disturbing scene unfolded at a protest called “Bikes Up, Guns Down” on Monday.

The group of boys and young men were blocking traffic on the Brickell Avenue Bridge.

A heated confrontation broke out between a woman and a group of the bike riders.

A video shot by some of the protesters show some of the argument.

It is not known what happened before what’s seen in the video, which is embedded below.

All those expletives were from both sides.

The man who pulled the gun is also heard yelling a racial slur multiple times.

Miami Police has confirmed to CBS4 that the man in the video has been arrested and charged with carrying a concealed firearm, but did not release any additional information about who he is.

No injuries were reported from the incident.