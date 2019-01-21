Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We are less than two weeks away from Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

However, some in South Florida are already looking at next year’s Super Bowl. Why? Because it is going to be in South Florida and there are big plans in the works.

2020 will be Miami’s 11th time hosting the big game. Unlike year’s past, the party will look very different.

Plans are in place for almost all the major events, aside from the game itself, to be in Downtown Miami.

Super Bowl Committee Chairman Rodney Barreto is expecting huge crowds to flood South Florida for the events.

“We will have 150,000 people here, but only 65,000 will go to the game.” Barreto said.

Yes, in Miami the party is MUCH more important than the actual game. Barreto has been involved in throwing super parties since the 1970’s.

The animations of what they have in mind do not disappoint.

“Unlike 2010 and 2007, the NFL has gone to a central model,” Barreto explained. “They want to have all the activities in one area. So we are going to have Super bowl live. Which is free to the public. Free concerts. Free activations.”

The plans include shutting down part of Biscayne Boulevard.

The Super Bowl Live village will run between the Intercontinental Hotel and Museum Park. It will highlight what very few cities can in February: sunshine and shorts.

Atlanta right now is struggling to get above 40 degrees. Minnesota, which hosted in 2018, could not get above 0 degrees.

Barretto chuckles, “Wasn’t great. I was there. It was minus-14 degrees.”

There is a plan have zip lines running up and down Biscayne Boulevard. Whether that will happen is still…ahem… up in the air.

Barreto expect upwards of 5000 press to cover the hype, giving South Florida roughly $150 million in free advertising.

He thinks the story will be impressive because so much has changed since the last super bowl in 2010.

“Miami is a different place than 10 years ago,” Barreto said. “We have a Perez Art Museum. We have a science museum. We have a tunnel. We have Brightline. We have brand new hotels. Think of all the new restaurants that have opened on this side of the bay, between Brickell, Wynwood, and the Design District. I mean this is a totally different city.”

In addition, for business, expectations are high.

“Everyone is going to do really well,” said Barreto. “From a business prospective it doesn’t get any better.”

While a majority of the events will be based in Downtown Miami, there are a few events held elsewhere.

The Taste of the NFL will be hosted at the Broward Convention Center and the NFL experience will be at the Miami Beach Convention center.

Operations staff from Miami is expected to travel to Atlanta next week to brush up on logistics.

The day after the big game there will be a ceremony passing the football from Atlanta’s committee to Miami’s committee, including Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez.