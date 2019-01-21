Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Four people, including a child, were taken to the hospital after someone opened fire on a child’s birthday party in southwest Miami-Dade.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday near a playground of an apartment complex at SW 260th Street and 139th Avenue.

Witnesses said someone opened fire on people in a parking lot.

“I just heard shooting and I saw people dropping to the floor, everybody running in different directions, it was really scary, it was really scary, it was like a war zone basically,” said Lina. “A big war zone with a lot of kids, it was pretty sad.”

The four people who were hit were taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center where they were listed as stable.