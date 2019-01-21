Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Dozens of ATV and dirt bike riders swarmed the streets of South Florida over the weekend, wreaking havoc and endangering drivers, ahead of Monday’s annual “Wheels Up, Guns Down” ride-out.

Riders who take part say it is to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. But police say not only is it dangerous, it’s illegal.

Law enforcement officers say they are closely monitoring the roads, looking for riders who take part in the yearly event.

CBS4 obtained cell phone video of a heated confrontation after Broward deputies stopped 26-year-old Duewayne Dixon, who was riding an ATV, in West Park Sunday afternoon.

Deputies said Jessie Hernandez Fernandez, 39, and Francheska Turuell, 37, interfered with their investigation involving the ATV rider, after being told to stay back. Investigators didn’t tell us if the three people knew each other but Dixon, Fernandez, and Turuell were all arrested.

Fernandez and Turuell, were charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Dixon faces a charge for illegally operating the vehicle.

Police, Broward sheriff’s deputies, and Florida Highway Patrol troopers throughout South Florida stayed busy over the weekend.

Police urged riders last Wednesday to follow the law over the holiday weekend. In a news conference, law enforcement said there are extra eyes on the ground and from above.

“Aircraft operations will monitor traffic and report individuals or groups interfering with other motorists or driving recklessly to troopers on patrol,” Lt. Alejandro Camacho with FHP said.

Viewer cell phone video also showed riders in Miami Gardens Sunday afternoon. Police said riders can be cited or arrested and their ATVs or dirt bikes taken away.

One detective said why he is mostly concerned with groups like this.

“The hardest part of our job is to conduct death notifications to family members or be visiting them at trauma centers,” Jeffrey Childers with Miami-Dade police said.

The detective also listed several dangers that could impact other drivers, like reckless driving, inexperienced riders, and some ATVs and dirt bikes may have bad tires and cause serious or deadly crashes.

BSO said Saturday five people were arrested including 24-year-old Tevin Mathews, who is accused of striking a deputy with an ATV. The deputy is described as having non-life threatening injuries.