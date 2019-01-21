Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person is dead and another had to be hospitalized Monday morning following a house fire in Miami-Dade County.

Images from Chopper 4 showed several Miami-Dade Fire Rescue outside the residence in the area of Southwest 92nd Avenue and 46th Terrace.

Both victims were taken to the trauma center at West Kendall Regional Hospital.

“We noticed it because of the smoke. We were in the backyard and smelled the burned wood by the time my husband and I got out everyone was pulling in,” said neighbor Zoila Calderin.

According to the neighbor, an elderly man lives there along with a bedridden family member.

Neighbors tell us rescuers moved quickly.

“Apparently the doors were locked, they did a good job, they moved pretty fast,” Calderin said.

“I was concerned. I knew they had dogs, I knew there was somebody in bed. So we were like kind of scared.”

Investigators are now trying to figure out what caused the fire in the first place.

Chopper 4 images did not show external damage to the structure.