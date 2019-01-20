Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Groups aligned with Democrats have pulled some of their lawsuits challenging Florida election laws.

Florida’s close November election triggered a mandatory recount in three races.

While the recount was going on, then-U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, as well as the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the Democratic National Committee and others, filed several lawsuits.

The lawsuits went after the rules that were being used to count ballots.

A federal judge refused to grant preliminary injunctions in several of the lawsuits but the actual court cases continued after the recount was over.

But federal court filings show that Democrats on Friday withdrew two of the remaining lawsuits.

One of the withdrawn lawsuits argued that ballots should count if they were mailed before Election Day but received after 7 p.m. on Election Day.

