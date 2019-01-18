Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you plan to use State Road 836/Dolphin Expressway over the weekend, there are closures you should be aware of.

All eastbound lanes between NW 42nd Avenue and NW 27th Avenue will close to traffic tonight at 11 p.m. They will reopen on Saturday at 8 a.m.

The same stretch will close again at midnight on Saturday and re-open at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Also, the eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 57th Avenue will be closed roadway work tonight at 11 p.m. The ramp will reopen on Monday at 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs.