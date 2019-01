Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A taxi driver was rushed to the hospital after he crashed his cab in the median of Biscayne Boulevard at NE 48th Street.

Miami police said they received a call around 6 a.m. that a car had hit a tree on Biscayne Boulevard and that the crash may have involved a robbery.

When police arrived, they found the driver was critically injured. He was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital.