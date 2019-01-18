Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a Friday night free for all.

Motorcycles, four-wheelers, dirt bikes, and ATVs being followed by Chopper 4 down Northwest 27th Avenue.

It was just a preview of what is to come.

“We will be out there during the holiday,” said Miami-Dade police detective Angel Rodriguez.

Just a couple of days before the annual ‘Wheels up, guns down Martin Luther King Jr. Day Meetups’ and already, not even an hour into their night of thrill, one guy bites the dust falling off an ATV.

The man got up quickly and went on to run across seven lanes of traffic.

When he couldn’t pull his vehicle from a bush, he hopped on the back of someone else’s and rode away.

Police spoke about the dangers of this annual ride earlier this week.

“We stress the importance of maintaining safety and we’re asking the community to assist us in spreading the message that we want everyone to be safe and we want everyone to conduct these vehicles in a legal manner,” said Rodriguez.

On Friday night, Miami police issued this statement:

“We will have plenty of officers at the event monitoring the situation. Our message is that it is illegal to drive ATVs, 4-wheelers, and dirt bikes on the streets. If they’re caught, their vehicles will be confiscated and they can be cited or arrested.”

Police tell CBS 4, they run the vehicle’s plates to see if they’re registered. Either way, they’re being taken off the streets, police said.

Out of 10 vehicles confiscated, police say on average at least two are unregistered.