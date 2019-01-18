Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The family of a Miami Norland Senior High student who was reportedly assaulted by a security guard plans to sue the Miami-Dade Public Schools district.

On December 5th, Torien Austin is accused of punching the 14-year-old student in a chokehold, slamming him several times, and dragging him down a hallway in a chokehold to the office. Security cameras in the school captured some the incident.

An attorney for the family said the teen was approached by Austin over selling candy at school.

CBS4 was given pictures showing the teen being treated for his injuries. An arrest report states the teen was bruised and had a bleeding bottom lip.

Austin, 26, was charged with felony child abuse and battery.

The school district fired Austin after the incident and issued the following statement:

“Miami-Dade Schools Police is conducting a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances behind this arrest. However, actions such as the ones this employee is accused of will neither be tolerated nor taken lightly. As such, the District has moved to immediately terminate his employment.”

On Friday, the teen’s father, Jeffrey Williams, that they will sue the school district because it should have done more to protect his son. By law, Williams has to wait until six months after the incident to actually file the suit.

“I have not been allowed to watch the video yet. I have so many unanswered questions. How did this happen to my son and why was the security guard so bold that he felt comfortable dragging my son down the hallway in front of other people? My son asked to contact me immediately after the incident because the school wanted to send him back to his scheduled classes injured. Why wasn’t I immediately contacted by school administrators,” asked Williams in a prepared statement.

After the incident my son received threats from other students, so he had to change schools. No child should be subjected to physical abuse and bullying by other students or staff members while trying to get an education,” he added.

In addition to the suit, Williams would like to see others held accountable, including those who watched and did nothing.