FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two people are in custody after an overnight two county chase.

It started just before 4 a.m. in Broward County.

Broward sheriff’s deputies followed the silver Nissan Ultima south into Miami-Dade. The pursuit ended in the area of NW 80th Street and 8th Avenue.

When the two people in the car refused to come out, deputies broke a window and took them into custody.

The sheriff’s office has not said what the man and woman in the vehicle were wanted for.