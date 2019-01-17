Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A young man from Vancouver, Washington, is banned from ever taking a Royal Caribbean cruise again after jumping from an 11th-floor balcony and uploading the video to his Instagram account hoping for Internet fame.

The jumper, Nick Naydev, posted the video January 12 and has received more than 100,000 views.

Naydev jumped from the balcony of his room on the 11th deck of Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas while it was docked in Nassau.

The video shows him climbing onto the railing of a cabin balcony as his friends laugh in the background and then leaping into the water more than 100 feet below.

Naydev told his Instagram followers he was drunk at the time.

“I was still drunk from the previous night,” he wrote in the comments section of the video post. “When I woke up I just decided to jump.”

Naydev also wrote he “never felt more alive.” However, he also said he felt uncomfortable after hitting the water.

“I could barely walk for 3 days and could barely sleep from the pain. I’m good now,” he wrote.

Naydev said he was pulled from the water by a small boat, and then brought to the ship where security officials ordered him to gather his things and leave.

Royal Caribbean called it “stupid and reckless behavior.” The cruise line has banned Naydev and his friends for life. The company is also exploring legal action.