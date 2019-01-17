Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) – A mile from Fort Lauderdale Airport, dozens of TSA screeners lined up in a Dania Beach parking lot Thursday for what no one imagined a month ago: a food distribution.

“I have three kids so it’s rough. We are taking it one day at a time,” said TSA worker Hannah Morrison.

As the partial government shutdown nears the one month mark, federal workers who aren’t getting paychecks are feeling the effects of having no money to buy groceries, gasoline or pay for housing.

It’s the first time the non-profit Feeding South Florida has had an outreach for furloughed and essential federal government workers who are working without compensation.

They had a similar food distribution at the coast guard station in Opa-locka Thursday.

That’s where service men and women are trying to keep their families afloat while the shutdown drags on.

Besides carrots, green beans and squash, workers bagged breakfast that included cereal and milk. They even packaged whole frozen chickens.

TSA agent Dwayne Ellis says he’ll keep showing up for work, pay or no pay.

“I’m an ex-officer from New York. I want to make sure 9-11 never happens again,” he said.