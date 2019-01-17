WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at 5 & 6
Filed Under:Arson, Attempted Murder, Hate Crime, Local TV, Nazi Memorabilia, Walter Stolper

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A plethora of Nazi memorabilia was found inside the home of a man who was arrested for trying to kill Jewish people.

Nazi memorabilia found inside the home of Walter Stolper. (Source: Miami State Attorney’s Office)

Photographs taken by investigators show the inside of 72-year-old Walter Stolper’s home, which was full of items such a Hitler coffee mug, a Nazi marked knife and plenty of other anti-Semitic items.

The photos, in addition to surveillance video of Stolper, will be used as evidence against him in a hearing next month.

Stolper is currently awaiting trial on charges of attempted murder, arson and possession of a destructive device.

Security video shows Walter Stolper, time and again, wheeling what prosecutors say were dozens of big gas jugs off the elevator and to his apartment. (Source: Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office)

The surveillance video, which was released by prosecutors last September, shows Stolper wheeling what prosecutors say were dozens of big gas jugs off the elevator and to his apartment.

Police said he had poured eight large containers of gasoline down the building’s trash chute.

In total, police say they found 28 containers of gasoline, sulfur power and potassium nitrate inside his building.

Stolper was stopped by police last July as he was going into his condo at 5601 Collins Avenue with two tanks of gasoline.

“Already in the building he had disposed of eight additional gas canisters down the trash chute from the 15th floor,” Ernesto Rodriguez with Miami Beach police said following Stolper’s arrest. “We were minutes away from a potentially deadly situation.”

Police credited Stolper’s friend Luis Diaz for turning him in after the two shared what Diaz described as a strange phone conversation.

Nazi memorabilia found inside the home of Walter Stolper. (Source: Miami State Attorney’s Office)

Stolper reportedly said he was going to “burn down the building with all of the [expletive] Jews.”

“He told me he was tired of the association and the Jews in the building and he wanted to do something about it,” Diaz said.

Police had also received a tip that Stolper was making derogatory comments about Jewish people because he was being evicted. He lived on the 15th floor.

“Inside of the unit we found Nazi reading material as well as a swastika,” said Rodriguez. “He is a very, very, very dangerous individual and our detectives also seized two firearms.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s