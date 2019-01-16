Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A major traffic problem could be coming to travelers of a major South Florida overpass.

Northwest 14th Street between 1st and 3rd Avenues has been closed due to an 18-wheeler being wedged underneath a bridge.

That bride is actually an overpass for I-395, located just east of the interchange with I-95.

Miami Fire Rescue is concerned there could be structural damage to the I-395, which could cause part of it to be shut down.

If that happens it could have a major impact on Thursday morning’s commute.

Engineers are heading to the scene to examine the bridge and find out if there is any structural damage.

The driver of the truck is OK. He was traveling westbound on 14th street just before 10 p.m. when his truck became stuck under the overpass, per Miami Fire Rescue.

Investigators are trying to figure out how the truck traveled most of the way under the bridge but got stuck just before the end of the bridge.