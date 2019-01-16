Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hundreds of Coast Guard families in South Florida are dealing with the effects of the government shutdown.

Megan Cobb, who lives in Homestead, says “It’s scary” not knowing when the shutdown will end and her husband will be paid again.

Her husband is an electronics technician and is shuttling back and forth between South Florida and California for training.

The Coast Guard is the only branch of the military not collecting a paycheck because they fall under Homeland Security.

“There’s no moral support. There’s no financial support. You can take a loan but it’s risky,” she says. “Reach out to your representatives, reach out to Congress make a voice. We shouldn’t be pawns in your political game.”

The head of the Coast Guard told families in a letter, “I recognize the anxiety and uncertainty this situation places on you and your family. We are confronting this challenge together. You are not, and will not be forgotten.”

With no money coming in, the nonprofit ‘Feeding South Florida’ is helping Coast Guard families with food from their 72 thousand square foot warehouse in West Park.

Their pantries are open and they are organizing mass distributions at several sites.

“They are struggling and you can’t go without food,” said Feeding South Florida CEO Paco Velez.