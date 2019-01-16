Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top gyms in Miami Beach, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re looking to exercise your options for exercise.

1. Flywheel Sports

PHOTO: CHAVO D. /YELP

Topping the list is the Miami Beach outpost of national cycling chain Flywheel Sports. Located at 1919 Purdy Ave. in Bayshore, the group fitness gym, which also offers barre classes, boasts 4.5 stars out of 79 reviews on Yelp.

Open since 2010, Flywheel has many locations across the United States. The gym offers classes for precision training that focuses on individual muscle groups, or stadium cycling which implements interval training into cycle riding. The Miami Beach location has seven trainers available for precision training and six trainers for stadium cycling. You can see a schedule of classes here.

2. Anatomy

PHOTO: GERMAN M./YELP

Next up is Bayshore’s Anatomy, situated at 1220 20th St. With five stars out of 29 reviews on Yelp, the gym and spa has proven to be a local favorite.

As one of the two locations, the Miami Beach outlet provides a vast selection of classes, services and multiple amenities. The services range from cardio boxing and Pilates to Muay Thai and yoga. You can check out the schedule of classes available here.

On the services list, you’ll find personal training, a vitamin lounge, chiropractor by USA Sports Therapy, facials, Endermologie, mobility stretching and private Pilates. Guests can also expect amenities such as an infrared sauna, state-of-the-art workout equipment and complimentary parking.

3. South Beach Boxing

PHOTO: SOUTH BEACH BOXING/YELP

South Beach Boxing, located at 715 Washington Ave., Floor 2, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the boxing and kickboxing gym 4.5 stars out of 64 reviews.

South Beach Boxing has been around since 1998 and has a variety of boxing and training classes to choose from. The classes include kickboxing, Muay Thai, cross training and anti-bullying kids’ classes. The first class is free for local residents; you can request one here.

4. Orangetheory Fitness South Beach

PHOTO: ORANGETHEORY FITNESS SOUTH BEACH/YELP

Orangetheory Fitness, a national chain of group class and personal training gyms with a location in South Beach, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 54 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1115 Fifth St. to see for yourself.

Orangetheory uses tracked heart rates to tailor its high-intensity interval training workouts to different students. You can see a full schedule of classes here.