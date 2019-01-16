Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – There may be a smell of smoke in the air in Southwest Miami-Dade as a brush fire burns along the side of a canal.

Chopper 4 flew over the fire at SW 136th Street and 187th Avenue, west of Krome Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon.

In the video from Chopper 4, the fire can be seen burning alongside a canal and it appears there aren’t many structures in the area.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is working to put out the fire.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which tracks the fire danger in Florida, currently lists the fire danger forecast in Broward County as Very High and Miami-Dade’s is Moderate.