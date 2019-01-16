  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has been given the green light to access real-time, live video feeds from school surveillance cameras.

The Broward County School Board approved the agreement with BSO on Tuesday. The access would be used during circumstances, which present an immediate need for law enforcement or fire safety personnel to respond to protect the health or safety of students and staff.

Providing law enforcement with access to the real-time, live video surveillance feeds is among the recommendations made by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission.

READ THE ENTIRE FINAL REPORT HERE

“This collaboration with BSO is one more step to making our schools safer. We look forward to moving ahead with this agreement,” said Superintendent Robert W. Runcie. “We intend to work with other local law enforcement agencies to provide similar access to our surveillance video feeds.”

A still image taken from surveillance footage outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shows police officers responding to the deadly shooting on February 14, 2018. (Source: BSO)

During the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting, which left 17 people dead and 17 others injured, deputies were shown a delayed version of surveillance video, which showed confessed gunman Nikolas Cruz in Building 12.

It led police to believe he was still inside the building, long after he had already fled the crime scene. Responding officers braced for a shootout as they entered the building, thinking the gunfire they saw on security camera footage was live.

