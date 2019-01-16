Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Slowly but surely, David Beckham’s Miami MLS team is moving closer and closer to its inaugural season.

Now, the team headed by Beckham and Jorge Mas, the chairman of MasTec and a major investor in the team, can begin working on a key element in building a new soccer stadium in the City of Miami.

Negotiations are expected to begin soon with Miami administrators on a lease for the land on which Beckham and Mas plan to build their new soccer complex, Miami Freedom Park.

CBS4 has confirmed with the City of Miami that Beckham and Mas’ soccer group fulfilled registration requirements allowing them to begin negotiating a 99-year lease for the land currently being occupied by Melreese Country Club.

The golf course is located on 131 acres of public land near the Palmetto Expressway and Miami International Airport.

Beckham’s soccer club, named Inter Miami CF, is hopeful they can begin play in 2020.

Miami Freedom Park’s 25,000 seat stadium is estimated to be open the following year.