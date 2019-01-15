Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A teacher at St. Thomas Aquinas High School is accused of touching a 15-year-old student in a lewd manner.

Patrick Fox O’Dea, 64, is accused of touching of touching and rubbing the side of the girl’s breast over her clothing.

It reportedly happened on at the school during school hours. The teen was speaking to another student when Odea, a theology teacher, grabbed her by the left arm and began rubbing his fingers alongside her breast, according to his arrest report.

The teen pulled away and later reported the incident.

At that time he was placed on administrative leave. He was fired three weeks ago.

“An allegation by a student at St. Thomas Aquinas was brought against Mr. Patrick O’Dea of inappropriate touching. Following the Archdiocese of Miami’s “Safe Environment Policy” law enforcement was notified. Mr. Odea was immediately placed on administrative leave and he has now been dismissed from employment.”

Mary Ross Agosta

Archdiocese of Miami Spokeswoman

On January 11th, a warrant was issued for O’Dea’s arrest.

He was taken into custody on Monday at his apartment and charged with one count of lewd/lascivious molestation of a person under the age of 16.