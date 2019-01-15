Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A sneaky prowler attempting to break into a home in Fort Lauderdale was stopped in his tracks by the homeowner who spotted him on surveillance video lurking around a window.

The wanna-be burglar is seen on the video dressed in a black hoodie and latex gloves, peering into the window.

The motion sensing technology of the Ring camera alerted the homeowner as soon as the creepy crook stepped onto the property.

Watching from his cell phone, the homeowner activates the two-way talk feature and startles the snooping suspect when he says, “Hello? What the [expletive] are you doing? Get the [expletive] out of here, you clown!”

The prowler looks shocked, and quickly runs and hops the fence to escape the back yard!

The homeowner shared the video to the Neighbors app by Ring, which allows neighbors to stay up to date on local crime and safety information.