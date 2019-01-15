Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida isn’t just for the snowbirds, it’s also popular with elderly, retired adults. So popular, in fact, a new survey lists Florida as the best state to retire in.

The financial website WalletHub is out with this year’s list of the best states to retire and Florida tops the list.

The Sunshine state was followed by South Dakota, Colorado and New Hampshire. Virginia rounded out the top five.

All 50 states were compared across 46 key metrics such as cost of living, weather, life expectancy, health care, museums and theaters per capita and many more.

Kentucky was ranked as the worst state to retire in.