By Ty Russell
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A shooting investigation is stretching between Miami-Dade and Broward County.

Authorities responded to a home in Northwest Miami-Dade and found what appeared to be an adult female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say the subject fled from the scene.

The woman, police say, has since passed away.

A second scene possibly related to this shooting has been established in Hollywood.

Police have not yet said how the two scenes are connected.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

