MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miramar police have made an arrest in a fiery fatal hit-and-run from September of 2018.

Police said the crash occurred at about 2 a.m. on September 16 along the 9400 block of Miramar Parkway.

The victim, who was identified as Antonio Javier Gort, 26, was left to die in a burning vehicle, according to police.

Police said Joel Osceola Arroyo, 21, was driving a white Chevolet Impala when he crashed into the back of the 2015 Audi driven by Gort.

Authorities said after the crash, Arroyo attempted to conceal his involvement by taking the tag off his wrecked vehicle and then running away from the scene.

Police said they were able to gather information about the case from a passenger in Arroyo’s car, who had come forward during the course of their investigation.

Arroyo, who was arrested Friday, faces charges that include failing to stop at an accident involving death and vehicular homicide.

Both drivers had been speeding at the time of the crash, according to police.