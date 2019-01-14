Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A massive construction project involving the redesign of I-395, and involves the roads that feed into downtown Miami and Miami Beach, is about to cause massive headaches for drivers.

Plans for I-395 involve a Signature Bridge that will be built over Biscayne Boulevard and double-decker span will be built to go over I-95 and the Miami River to the MacArthur Causeway.

The bridge will span 1,025 feet over NE 2 Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard and have six sweeping arches.

The double-decked section will provide drivers with a direct connection to the MacArthur Causeway.

The project will create additional capacity on I-395 with a total of three through lanes in each direction and provide separate connector ramps for traffic to and from I-95.

The existing I-395 eastbound off-ramps at NE 2 Avenue will be moved west to North Miami Avenue, and the westbound on-ramps at NE 1 Avenue will be shifted to the west of North Miami Avenue. NW 2 Avenue will also be reconnected under I-395, providing residents greater access.

The 1.4-mile enhancements on I-395 will stretch from NW 17th Avenue to the MacArthur Causeway.

Other enhancements in the project include widening the existing eastbound SR 836 ramp to northbound I-95 to reduce congestion.

Also, a new connector ramp from southbound I-95 to westbound SR 836 will be built.

The ambitious $802 million project won’t be completed until Fall 2013 barring any unexpected weather problems or unforeseen delays.