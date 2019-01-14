Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/NSF) – Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed appellate Judge Robert J. Luck to the Florida Supreme Court.

“Not only will he be a formidable force on the Supreme Court, I think he will have the respect of all his colleagues,” said DeSantis when announcing his choice Monday in Miami.

Luck has served on the 3rd District Court of Appeal since March 2017 and previously was a Miami-Dade County circuit judge.

“All I’ve wanted to do was give back to the state that has given so much to me and other people who come here looking for a better life,” said Luck.

Last week, DeSantis appointed Barbara Lagoa, who had been chief judge of the 3rd District Court of Appeal, to the Supreme Court.

DeSantis will make one more appointment to the Supreme Court as he replaces justices Barbara Pariente, R. Fred Lewis, and Peggy Quince, who stepped down last week because of a mandatory retirement age.

(©2019 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)