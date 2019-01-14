By Karli Barnett
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Aventura Police said they were forced to shoot a man in the leg after he barricaded himself in an apartment and emerged with a gun pointed at officers.

Police responded Sunday to a call of a “disturbed” person at the Camden Apartments on NE 190th Street.

Arriving officers found a man had barricaded himself in one of the apartments.

At first, officers attempted to use negotiating tactics. Then, the man came out with a handgun.

At that point, one officer fired a single shot to the leg.

The man is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released his name.

