Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Ten people had to be hospitalized following a crash in Miami-Dade on Monday morning.

Images from Chopper 4 showed a transport van that had crashed against a tree at Northwest 181st Lane and Northwest 66th Court.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says the injured passengers were taken to different area hospitals.

The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.