MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating after a body was found floating in the Miami River.

According to Miami Police, they have yet to determine the cause of death.

They are also looking into how the body got in the water in the first place.

A spokesperson for Miami PD says at this time, the case is being considered an unclassified death.

He says so far, it doesn’t seem like foul play is involved.

There is no word on the identity of the body.