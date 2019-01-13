Early Morning Fire Displaces South Florida Family

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida family has been displaced after a fire broke out in their home.

Authorities responded to the second alarm fire just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.

They quickly worked to gain entry into the home and began to fight the blaze.

It took units over an hour to get the fire under control.

Four occupants that were inside the home at the time of the fire were able to evacuate safely.

One person was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation.

There were two dogs inside the home at the time of the fire, but one did not survive.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.