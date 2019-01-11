Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A retired Coral Springs police sergeant will take the helm of the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, Governor Ron Desantis suspended Broward Sheriff Scott Israel and named Gregory Tony as interim sheriff.

“This is an enormous honor and privilege to be appointed Sheriff of Broward County,” said newly appointed Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony. “It is my intention to embark on this enormous task to restore the confidence of families and residents of Broward County toward the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which also requires that I fix the problems that exist. I thank Governor Ron DeSantis for this honor and I commit to faithfully fulfilling my duties to this office.”

Tony is the county’s first African-American sheriff.

WATCH GREGORY TONY ADDRESS THE MEDIA

“The people of Broward County deserve accountable, competent leaders who can safeguard our communities,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Gregory Tony will be a champion for Broward County who will work tirelessly to safeguard our schools and our streets while ensuring accountability within the Sheriff’s office.”

Tony’s resume cites a number of advanced degrees including Criminal Justice Doctorate Degree Candidate, a Masters Degree in Criminal Justice from Nova Southeastern University and he was an Adjunct Criminal Professor for eight years.

He got his Bachelor Degree in Criminology in 2002 at Florida State University where he also played football.

Before joining the police force, Tony worked for the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and the state’s corrections department where he worked in education for the inmates, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Tony was with the Coral Springs police department for almost 12 years. In that time he worked in narcotics, burglary investigation and served on the SWAT team for five years. He left the department in 2016.

“I have been in the community for a long time and one of the things I’ve learned is that BSO is a great organization if the not the finest we have in South Florida,” he said.

While with the department Tony started Blue Spear Solutions, a company focused on active shooter training and response, including efforts to train civilians on ‘Stop the Bleed’ techniques.

“To the employees and deputies now under my command, I understand you have concerns about the transition period, I can only provide the immediate comfort of saying this, I am not here for any type of political grandiose agenda. I’m here to serve. I’m here to provide you with the best leadership that I can provide as well as any kind of expertise and training agendas and any other equipment elements that’s been lacking here, it’s coming your way.”

He also addressed those who may not support the Governor’s decision, the voters who chose Scott Israel.

“I have served you once before, often times in the dark, away from the public light simply doing my job to simply enforce the laws of this great state. I’m here to continue that mission under the capacity of Sheriff by ensuring you and our deputies that they have the leadership they deserve.”

It was reportedly Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow died in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre, that recommended Tony.